People today may not accept straight actors playing gay men: Tom Hanks

American actor Tom Hanks played an LGBTQ character in Jonathan Demme's 1993 legal drama 'Philadelphia' and won the Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks

Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Veteran star Tom Hanks, who essayed the role of a gay man with HIV in Jonathan Demme's 1993 legal drama 'Philadelphia', feels straight actors would no longer be able to play the openly gay character today.

Hanks opened up on straight performers playing LGBTQ characters in an interview with The New York Times Magazine recently, Variety reported.

"Let's address 'could a straight man do what I did in 'Philadelphia' now?' No, and rightly so. The whole point of 'Philadelphia' was don't be afraid. One of the reasons people weren't afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man. We're beyond that now, and I don't think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy," he said.

He added, "It's not a crime, it's not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity."

Hanks won the Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance in 'Philadelphia.'

Hanks will be next seen in a polarising role in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis', in which he plays Elvis Presley's conniving manager Colonel Tom Parker. 'Elvis' will be out in theatres on June 24.

