Bruna Marquezine joins cast of DC’s Blue Beetle

Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine has been signed to play the female lead, Penny for the superhero movie Blue Beetle.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillen, Xolo Mariduena, who is set to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes, the alter ego of the Blue Beetle, a vigilante who has a scarab grafted onto his spine that gives him tremendous powers and the ability to emit blue energy. Escobedo will play Jamie’s younger sister, Milagros. 

The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and scripted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. It will be releasing on August 18, 2023

