Sony Pictures Entertainment halts all business operations in Russia

This boycott of Russia from Sony includes Crunchyroll stopping its anime streaming service in the country as well as home entertainment releases and future TV distribution deals.

Published: 12th March 2022 09:33 AM

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In a move similar to that of Disney, Sony Pictures Entertainment has also announced that it will suspend all of its business operations in Russia, following the country's military operation in Ukraine.

According to Deadline, this suspension by these companies will go beyond the standard theatrical releases which both studios had earlier halted.

An email was sent to staff by Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra. This boycott of Russia from Sony includes Crunchyroll stopping its anime streaming service in the country as well as home entertainment releases and future TV distribution deals.

"Two weeks ago, we paused the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius in Russia. Since then, we have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, and any future television distribution deals. And just this morning, Crunchyroll suspended its anime streaming service in Russia," Vinciquerra wrote in the email.

He added, "And as you saw last week, Sony Group Corporation announced a USD 2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO Save the Children in order to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine."

As per Deadline, Disney's business stoppage in Russia includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels. 

