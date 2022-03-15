STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Top Gun: Maverick' to screen at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Festival sources told The Hollywood Reporter, the much-awaited action spectacle will open at Cannes in advance of its Memorial Day premiere in theatres.

Published: 15th March 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 10:45 AM

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tom Cruise-starrer "Top Gun: Maverick" will be screened at the 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Festival sources told The Hollywood Reporter, the much-awaited action spectacle will open at Cannes in advance of its Memorial Day premiere in theatres.

Cannes, however, would not serve as the film's world premiere, which will be held in San Diego, where the first film was set. This would mark the first time in 30 years a Cruise film has screened at Cannes, with the Ron Howard-directed "Far and Away" showing at the movie gala in 1992.

"Maverick", a follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" also starring Cruise, will have its North American premiere on May 27. Paramount and Skydance declined to comment on the festival screening of the movie, directed by Cruise's "Oblivion" director Joseph Kosinski.

"Maverick" also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, returning as Iceman. The film has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maverick" launched its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. In August 2021, the first 13 minutes of the movie were screened at CinemaCon. Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17-28.

