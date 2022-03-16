India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai to host 'Media & Entertainment fortnight' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai is set to host the 'Media & Entertainment fortnight' from March 18 to March 31, said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday.

The event is a platform to encourage business and investment opportunities across India's media and entertainment industry to a global audience.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of (I&B), Government of India will inaugurate the sector floor at the India Pavilion on March 18.

During the fortnight, the ministry will organise various events covering areas including Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), Film, Broadcasting, Events, and OTT, among others.

Renowned celebrities including directors Ketan Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, S S Rajamouli, actors Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Tovino Thomas, Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr, and producer Deepak Mukut, among others will participate in the India Pavilion.

International dignitaries and speakers including Mohamad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, are also expected to be part of the event.

The delegation will organise and attend various B2B, G2B and G2G meetings and the start-ups from the sector will showcase their innovative ideas at the 'Elevate' pitching series.

Singer Kailash Kher and his band Kailasha Live will perform on the inaugural day, apart from several other cultural programmes planned for the occasion.

"Senior officials from the ministry along with industry representatives will participate in various sessions covering emerging themes like opportunities in media startups, Indian gaming ecosystem, animation and VFX, content production and creation between India and the UAE, and India as the most favourable shooting destination," a press release from the ministry stated.

With the view to attract investments, the delegation at EXPO2020 will also showcase opportunities in areas like shared content creation between India and the UAE, and VFX and post-production.

On March 21, a conference will be hosted to highlight the journey of Indian media and entertainment Industry@75, which will see participation from various industry leaders and government officials from the sector.

The forum will also announce the launch of 'FICCI-EY Report on Media and Entertainment and Overall Presentation on Media and Entertainment Industry'.

The screening of National Award-winning films will also be organised at the India Pavilion.