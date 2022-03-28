STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscars 2022: Award for Best Animated Feature Film goes to 'Encanto'


The Oscar win of 'Encanto' was followed by a performance by Sebastian Yatra of the Oscar-nominated song 'Dos Oruguitas'.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jared Bush, from left, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Byron Howard accept the award for best animated feature film for 'Encanto' at the Oscars 2022 in Los Angeles(Photo | AP)

Jared Bush, from left, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Byron Howard accept the award for best animated feature film for 'Encanto' at the Oscars 2022 in Los Angeles(Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film 'Encanto' grabbed the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 94th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre. The film beat the likes of 'The Mitchells vs The Machines', 'Luca' among others to claim the honour.

With this, Byron Howard, the Co-director of the film, got his second Oscar for Howard and Walt Disney Animation Studios President Spencer, both of whom previously won the category in 2017 for Disney's 'Zootopia'.

The Oscar win of 'Encanto' was followed by a performance by Sebastian Yatra of the Oscar-nominated song 'Dos Oruguitas'. The Best Animated Feature category was first presented at the Academy Awards in 2002. 'Encanto' marks the fourth win for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oscars 2022 Encanto Best Animated Feature Film nomination
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp