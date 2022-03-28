Oscars 2022: Award for Best Animated Feature Film goes to 'Encanto'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film 'Encanto' grabbed the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 94th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre. The film beat the likes of 'The Mitchells vs The Machines', 'Luca' among others to claim the honour.



With this, Byron Howard, the Co-director of the film, got his second Oscar for Howard and Walt Disney Animation Studios President Spencer, both of whom previously won the category in 2017 for Disney's 'Zootopia'.



The Oscar win of 'Encanto' was followed by a performance by Sebastian Yatra of the Oscar-nominated song 'Dos Oruguitas'. The Best Animated Feature category was first presented at the Academy Awards in 2002. 'Encanto' marks the fourth win for Walt Disney Animation Studios.