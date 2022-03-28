Oscars 2022: Award for Best Animated Feature Film goes to 'Encanto'

LOS ANGELES: The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film 'Encanto' grabbed the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 94th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre. The film beat the likes of 'The Mitchells vs The Machines', 'Luca' among others to claim the honour.
With this, Byron Howard, the Co-director of the film, got his second Oscar for Howard and Walt Disney Animation Studios President Spencer, both of whom previously won the category in 2017 for Disney's 'Zootopia'.
The Oscar win of 'Encanto' was followed by a performance by Sebastian Yatra of the Oscar-nominated song 'Dos Oruguitas'. The Best Animated Feature category was first presented at the Academy Awards in 2002. 'Encanto' marks the fourth win for Walt Disney Animation Studios.
LOS ANGELES: The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film 'Encanto' grabbed the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 94th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre. The film beat the likes of 'The Mitchells vs The Machines', 'Luca' among others to claim the honour.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Soft may not be palpable, but is surely beautiful
'Expressed my moral outrage, didn't indicate a policy change': Biden on 'Putin cannot remain in power' remark
UN chief says he's in 'very close contact' with India, others on mediation efforts towards ending Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Nobel Peace Prize-winner's paper closes amid Russia pressure