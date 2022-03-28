STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscars 2022: India's 'Writing with Fire' loses out Best Documentary Feature award

'Writing with Fire' is Thomas and Ghosh's debut feature documentary about a newspaper 'Khabar Lahariya' started as a social experiment by an NGO.

Published: 28th March 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Promotional art for Best Documentary feature at Oscars 2022(Photo | AP)

Promotional art for Best Documentary feature at Oscars 2022(Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: At the 2022 Oscars, Delhi-based filmmaker duo Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh-directed 'Writing with Fire' lost out the Best Documentary Feature honour to 'Summer of Soul' (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)'.

'Writing with Fire' is Thomas and Ghosh's debut feature documentary about a newspaper 'Khabar Lahariya' started as a social experiment by an NGO. It's India's only rural newspaper run by Dalit women since 2002, started by Delhi-based NGO Nirantar from Chitrakoot in the Bundelkhand region.

The documentary captures 'Khabar Lahariya's' switch from print to digital in recent years. It follows how the newspaper's Chief reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, redefining what it means to be powerful by reporting India's biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes, questioning notions of patriarchy and redefining power, investigating local police-force incompetence, listening in and standing by victims of caste and gender violence.

It was the first Indian documentary made by an all-India independent production to bag an Oscar nomination in this category. 'Ascension', 'Attica', and 'Flee' were the other nominees.

'Summer of Soul' (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar this year is a documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African-American music and culture and promoted Black pride and unity.

Previously, in 2009, India's AR Rahman had won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Best Song ('Jai Ho') in 'Slumdog Millionaire'. The legendary Gulzar also bagged the Best Lyrics honour that same year.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominees had been announced on February 8 this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Writing with Fire Summer of Soul Oscars 2022
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp