Jason Momoa to star in Shots! Shots! Shots!

By Express News Service

Dune star Jason Momoa has been signed to star in the action-comedy special Shots! Shots! Shots! The film will be penned by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, with its plot currently under wraps. The rights of which have been acquired by Universal Pictures, is also yet to zero down on a director. Momoa and producing partner Jeff Fierson will produce alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Mider, Burrows, and Ridebacks’ Ryan Halprin exec producing.

Universal Pictures’ Executive Vice President Matt Reilly and Creative Development Executive, Jacqueline Garrell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Momoa, who leads Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series See was also recently seen in James Gunn’s HBO Max series Peacemaker. He’s perhaps best known for his turn as Aquaman in the Warner Bros franchise with the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well as his turn as Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The actor has also appeared in series including Frontier, The Red Road, The Game, and Stargate Atlantis. He will also soon be seen in Francis Lawrence’s adventure pic Slumberland, Christian Camargo’s Western The Last Manhunt, and Universal’s Fast X.