Mads Mikkelsen to star in historical drama King’s Land

By Express News Service

Mads Mikkelsen and director Nikolaj Arcel are once again joining forces for another Danish historical drama, titled 'King’s Land'. The duo had previously teamed up on A Royal Affair and this time they will be telling a new story surrounding a famous Danish daredevil named Ludvig Kahlen, who will be played by Mikkelsen. King’s Land will be set in the mid-1700s and will take audiences on a journey alongside Kahlen on his hunt for wealth and a reputation.

Based on the 2020 bestselling Danish book, The Captain and Ann Barbara by Ida Jessen, the feature is being written by Anders Thomas (Riders Of Justice) and Arcel. The makers are eyeing September 5 as the first day of shoot and is said to take part in Denmark, Germany, and the Czech Republic. King’s Land is being produced by Zentropa.There is no release date for the film yet.