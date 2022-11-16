Home Entertainment English

Emily Blunt rejects the “strong female lead” tag

According to Variety, in an interview with The Telegraph, the actor revealed, “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words strong female lead.

In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Emily Blunt attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. | AP

By Express News Service

The phrase “a strong female lead” is often used by filmmakers, to perhaps market their films. However, Emily Blunt, the British actor, expressed her rejection towards such a term and noted that she is bored of getting scripts where her character is labelled a ‘strong female lead’.

According to Variety, in an interview with The Telegraph, the actor revealed, “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words strong female lead. That makes me roll my eyes. I’m already out. I’m bored. Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.”

The actor also added that her character Cornelia from the latest revenge series, The English, is more surprising. “She’s innocent without being naive and that makes her a force to be reckoned with,” Emily said.

In The English, Emily plays a frontier woman hellbent on avenging the death of her son. Her character Cornelia joins Eli, an indigenous farmer played by Chaske Spencer, who is also on a mission of revenge to reclaim his land.

Earlier, Tatiana Maslany, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actor, noted that is frustrating for roles to be reduced to that one strong trait.

