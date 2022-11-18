Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift's tour tickets sale shelved due to insanely high demand

According to Variety, the decision to cancel the public on-sale of the tickets of Swift's 'The Eras Tour' followed a week after the fiasco at their website during the pre-sale of the tickets.

Published: 18th November 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Taylor Swift

Pop icon Taylor Swift (File photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Pop icon Taylor Swift's public ticket sales for her latest musical world tour are called off by Ticketmaster.

According to a report by Variety, the ticket sale was set to take place today. However, it had to be cancelled, as per a tweet by the ticket distribution company.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled." Ticketmaster wrote, much to the dismay of fans.

"so for people who didn't get tickets, there are no tickets for them?!??" asked one user.

Another user wrote, in a frustrated tone, "Your only job, quite literally the sole reason for your entire existence, is to sell tickets."

According to Variety, the decision to cancel the public on-sale of the tickets of Swift's 'The Eras Tour' followed a week after the fiasco at their website during the pre-sale of the tickets.

Ticketmaster's website crashed because of the huge demand for tickets for the 'All Too Well' singer's latest musical outing. Many fans had to wait for over 2 hours to have a chance at the tickets, while several others were simply sent to a waitlist.

'There has been historically unprecedented demand', Ticketmaster wrote in a long explanation shared on Twitter regarding the chaotic situation of the pre-sale. Subsequently, the pre-sale was rescheduled a day later to accommodate the sheer volume of requests for tickets.

Not surprisingly, the 'Love Story' singer already made a record on Ticketmaster on November 15. With sales in excess of 2 million on November 15, Swift became the artist with the largest number of tickets sold in a single day, as per Variety.

The resounding success Swift's latest album 'Midnights' had in October perhaps signalled the upcoming stampede of fans wanting to see the singer on tour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift ticket sale musical world tour
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp