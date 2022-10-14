Home Entertainment English

Disney unveils the first poster of 'Little Mermaid' starring Halle Bailey as Ariel

The project is based on the studio's 1989 animated classic, which was itself based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Disney+ logo (Photo | Disney Twitter)

Disney+ logo (Photo | Disney Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The wait is over. Disney has released the first poster of the upcoming live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'.

Disney offered a first look at its live-action adaptation, starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall, at its recent D23 gathering, Deadline reported.

The poster features Bailey as Ariel as she perches on a rock in the sea. Bailey also shared the poster on her social media.

"Words can't describe how immensely honoured I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theatres May 26, 2023," she tweeted.

The project is based on the studio's 1989 animated classic, which was itself based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. The story centres on the mermaid princess Ariel, who makes a Faustian bargain with the sea witch Ursala in an attempt to become human and win the love of a prince.

Rob Marshall has directed the upcoming project, which is scheduled to release on May 26, 2023. Clements and John Musker wrote and directed the original film, which became an instant classic upon its release, grossing over USD 211M worldwide and winning Academy Awards for Original Score and Original Song, along with two Golden Globes, a Grammy and other accolades. David Magee and Jane Goldman scripted the new take.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Little Mermaid Disney Halle Bailey Rob Marshall
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp