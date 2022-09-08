Home Entertainment English

Gay family joins Peppa Pig

Published: 08th September 2022

Peppa Pig. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Children's TV show "Peppa Pig" now features a lesbian couple among its much-loved cast of characters, in a development hailed by rights campaigners.

In an episode called "Families" that aired on Britain's Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa about her two mothers.

"One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti," Penny says. "I love spaghetti."

Robbie de Santos of LGBTQ rights charity Stonewall said the same-sex family's appearance in Peppatown was "fantastic".

"Many of those who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves, and it will mean a lot to parents and children that their experiences are being represented on such an iconic children's programme," he told the BBC.

One Twitter user said: "An autistic character in 'Thomas the Tank Engine' and a kid with two mums in 'Peppa Pig'... it's been a good day for representation!"

"Thomas the Tank Engine", another iconic UK production also shown on Channel 5, is introducing the autistic Bruno the Brake Car later this month, in collaboration with autistic writers and campaigners.

On-screen gay representation remains controversial in some quarters, however.

The big-budget Hollywood films "Thor: Love and Thunder", "Lightyear" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" have all attracted attention from censors in the Middle East for featuring gay references.

And it is not the first time that Peppa Pig has attracted wider political commentary.

Last November, then British prime minister Boris Johnson lost his place in a speech, and extemporised about a recent visit to a Peppa theme park during a rambling section that also saw him imitate an accelerating car.

