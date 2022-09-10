Home Entertainment English

'Mufasa: The Lion King' to hit theatres in 2024 

The film, a prequel to 2019's live-action "The Lion King", is directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins.

Published: 10th September 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by Disney shows Nala, voiced by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, left, and Simba, voiced by Donald Glover in a scene from 'The Lion King.' (Photo | AP)

'The Lion King.' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ANAHEIM: Disney Studios on Friday announced that it's much-anticipated movie "Mufasa: The Lion King" is scheduled to come out in 2024.

It is a story of rise of Mufasa to one of the greatest kings in the history of private lands, Jenkins said.

"Mufasa is the origin story of one of the greatest kings in the history of the private lands. The story is told in two different time frames. It's a story about how Mufasa rose to loyalty. We assume that he was just born into his lineage, but it was actually an orphan who had to navigate the world alone by himself. We get to experience the real journey of how Mufasa found his place in the circle of life," the director said at the ongoing D23 expo.

"The Lion King", a remake of the 1994 animated classic, used innovative techniques to create photorealistic animals and African landscapes.

