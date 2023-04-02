Home Entertainment English

Lily Allen is unsurprised getting diagnosed with adult ADHD

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Lilly_Allen

Actor-singer Lilly Allen. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Lily Allen has revealed her adult ADHD diagnosis and said that the condition "sort of runs in my family" but confirmed that she had only recently received the diagnosis.

Unsurprised by the diagnosis, she explained she could relate to many of the traits as adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder as those with the condition struggle with symptoms such as impulsiveness, recklessness and a short attention span, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 'Smile' singer told The Times newspaper: "I've had to completely switch off social media because as soon as I look at it, it can be hours of my day gone."

The actress, who is married to the 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour, added: "It sort of runs in my family. And it's only because I'm here in America where they take these things slightly more seriously than they do in England. I went to see someone and they said, 'Have you ever thought about this?' And I said, 'Well, yes I have.' "

Lily has moved into acting in recent years - with her latest role in the comedy series 'Dreamland' - and explained how the profession has made her more disciplined. She said: "I think it's a combination of age and being able to take responsibility and genuinely being fascinated and grateful for these opportunities, which I know so many people have been working towards their entire adult lives."

Lily is still writing songs but has no plans to release any new albums due to the "isolating" nature of being a solo artist. She said: "I absolutely love writing music. I just don't want it to be so much about me, autobiographical . . . I'm too sensitive for the fallout of it all. I don't really want to put myself out there as much."

"When you're a solo artist, it's incredibly isolating. It's your name that's up above the door and you have to take responsibility for the words and your creative output in a way that I don't with acting. And I'm finding that quite liberating."

