Home Entertainment English

Shrek 5 and Donkey spin-off reportedly in the works

The information was revealed while Meledandri was doing a press tour for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premieres this Friday.

Published: 06th April 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Shrek 5

Shrek 5

By Express News Service

It was announced recently that Toy Story would return to cinemas with a fifth instalment already in early development, following that Illumination Studios CEO, Chris Meledandri, has revealed that Shrek 5 is in the works – and the whole main cast has been tapped to return.

The information was revealed while Meledandri was doing a press tour for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premieres this Friday. The studio founder was going through all the sequels that people can expect from the studio’s many beloved animations. 

Meledandri, a creative partner in Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg’s animation studio, also teased the possibility of a Donkey spin-off and stated that the character could definitely lead a movie. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toy Story Shrek 5
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp