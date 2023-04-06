Shrek 5 and Donkey spin-off reportedly in the works

By Express News Service

It was announced recently that Toy Story would return to cinemas with a fifth instalment already in early development, following that Illumination Studios CEO, Chris Meledandri, has revealed that Shrek 5 is in the works – and the whole main cast has been tapped to return.

The information was revealed while Meledandri was doing a press tour for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premieres this Friday. The studio founder was going through all the sequels that people can expect from the studio’s many beloved animations.

Meledandri, a creative partner in Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg’s animation studio, also teased the possibility of a Donkey spin-off and stated that the character could definitely lead a movie.

It was announced recently that Toy Story would return to cinemas with a fifth instalment already in early development, following that Illumination Studios CEO, Chris Meledandri, has revealed that Shrek 5 is in the works – and the whole main cast has been tapped to return. The information was revealed while Meledandri was doing a press tour for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premieres this Friday. The studio founder was going through all the sequels that people can expect from the studio’s many beloved animations. Meledandri, a creative partner in Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg’s animation studio, also teased the possibility of a Donkey spin-off and stated that the character could definitely lead a movie. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });