'The Conjuring' TV series is in the works at Max 

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery introduces a new streaming service platform, Max. A new horror TV series based on the Conjuring universe was announced as a new title in the streamer. The announcement was made at an event while unveiling the new streaming services' name and logo.

Conjuring film franchise producer Peter Safran, who is also the co-head of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC studios, will be credited as the executive producer of the series. Reportedly, James Wan, who directed the first two films in the franchise and produced the rest, will also be credited as the executive producer of the series. Further information about the series is still to be revealed.

The Conjuring franchise has already developed into a few spinoffs, including The Nun and Annabelle films. The horror franchise so far comprises eight films, which Nun 2 will be released in theatres in September this year. The films grossed over $2 billion at the box office worldwide.

The three Conjuring movies centre on demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who investigate and document paranormal events. No plots about the series have been revealed.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

