'A Quiet Place: Day One' wrapped up filming  

A Quiet Place: Day One, a spin-off to the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place, wrapped up filming. The director of the film Michael Sarnoski announced the news through his Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram by sharing a few photos from the set, Sarnoski wrote, “ I can’t properly express how much appreciation I feel for the incredible talents that came together to make this movie. I’ve felt challenged and supported in ways I’ll always cherish. Thank you all for coming on this journey,”

A Quiet Place: Day One features Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn, and Hereditary-fame Alex Wolff, among others.

Michael Sarnoski, who has previously helmed Nicolas Cage starrer Pig (2021), wrote A Quiet Place: Day One based on the idea of John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

The film is backed by Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller through Platinum Dunes, along with John under his production banner Sunday Night.

A Quiet Place Part II opened to box office success and earned $297 million worldwide. A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8, 2024.

