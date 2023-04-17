Home Entertainment English

'A Quiet Place: Day One' wrapped up filming  

A Quiet Place: Day One, a spin-off to the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place, wrapped up filming.

Published: 17th April 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'A Quiet Place'

By Express News Service

A Quiet Place: Day One, a spin-off to the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place, wrapped up filming. The director of the film Michael Sarnoski announced the news through his Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram by sharing a few photos from the set, Sarnoski wrote, “ I can’t properly express how much appreciation I feel for the incredible talents that came together to make this movie. I’ve felt challenged and supported in ways I’ll always cherish. Thank you all for coming on this journey,”

A Quiet Place: Day One features Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn, and Hereditary-fame Alex Wolff, among others.

Michael Sarnoski, who has previously helmed Nicolas Cage starrer Pig (2021), wrote A Quiet Place: Day One based on the idea of John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

The film is backed by Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller through Platinum Dunes, along with John under his production banner Sunday Night.

A Quiet Place Part II opened to box office success and earned $297 million worldwide. A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8, 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Quiet Place: Day One Quiet Place
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp