Dune: Part Two  completely shot in IMAX

By Express News Service

The makers of Dune: Part Two have announced that the sequel film has been completely shot in IMAX. Warner Bros confirmed the same during the CinemaCon event held recently.

It is to be noted that the first part was only 40% shot on IMAX. Speaking about shooting the sequel on IMAX, director Denis Villeneuve was quoted as saying, “Definitely. [Cinematographer] Greig Fraser and I, we fell in love with this format, and definitely there be—even probably more—IMAX footage in this movie. Definitely.”

The shooting for the second part has been wrapped up. The science fiction film stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role. Based on the 1965 novel by the same name, Dune is set in a distant future and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis, as the film focuses on Paul Atreides and his family thrust into a war for the planet.

Along with Timothée, the film will also see other cast members returning, including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, among others. Apart from them, the second part will also see additional cast members such as Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, among others.

Dune sequel will release on November 3.



