Home Entertainment English

Bond actress Eva Green wins UK court case over acting fee of $1 million

Judge Michael Green ruled the 42-year-old actress was entitled to the sum for the never-made "A Patriot" and dismissed the counter-claim.

Published: 28th April 2023 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Eva Green.

Actor Eva Green. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: James Bond star Eva Green on Friday won a court case in the UK over her $1 million (£810,000) acting fee for the never-made science fiction film "A Patriot".

The French actress had sued UK-based production company White Lantern Film at the High Court in London for the fee but the firm countersued, saying she derailed the £4 million project by making "unreasonable demands".

Judge Michael Green ruled the 42-year-old actress was entitled to the sum and dismissed the counter-claim.

"In particular, I find that Ms Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it," the judge said.

Green, famous for her role as Vesper Lynd in 2006 Bond film "Casino Royale", was due to play a soldier.

She signed up to the project in 2018, but became increasingly uneasy as funding issues meant that UK producer Jake Seal began to assume more control.

The star attended a trial in January, where messages between her and production staff were read out.

At one point, she blamed her "Frenchness" for calling a film director "weak and stupid" and accusing him of making a cheap "B shitty movie".

Max Mallin, lawyer for White Lantern, said Green had shown a "categorical and unequivocal refusal to perform" and repeatedly made "unreasonable demands".

"I don't care about the money. I live to make good films. It's my religion," Green had told the court.

Green was also angry that production was shifting from Ireland to Black Hangar studios in southern England.

"I need my team around me so that I can handle anything evil Jake (Seal) throws at me", she messaged her agent.

"My team will have to pull out and I will be obliged to take his shitty peasant crew members" from nearby Hampshire, she added.

Green claims that she was not given enough training for the role and accused the producers of "cutting corners".

"Look at what happened with Alec Baldwin on the movie 'Rust'," she told the court.

"Producers cutting corners, no safety measures in place, and a young woman got killed."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eva Green A Patriot
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp