Home Entertainment English

Ke Huy Quan, Viola Davis, and more onboard 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

The first three films in the franchise were helmed by various other filmmakers including John Stevenson, Mark Osborne, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and  Alessandro Carloni.

Published: 14th December 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' bags every award, almost

Ke Huy Quan.(Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

Universal Pictures’ fourth film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, is slated for release on March 8, 2024. Meanwhile, its cast details are out. Jack Black, who voices the titular character, took to his social media accounts to make the cast announcements. Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis have been added to the voice cast of the film. Additionally, Awkwafina will star as Zhen, the second lead in  Kung Fu Panda 4. 

The ensemble cast of the Kung Fu Panda film series includes Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, David Cross, and Jackie Chan. Mike Mitchell is helming the upcoming film along with Stephanie Ma Stine. The first three films in the franchise were helmed by various other filmmakers including John Stevenson, Mark Osborne, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and  Alessandro Carloni.

The fourth film will have the protagonist. Po Ping transitioning into the role of the mentor, Grand Master Oogway. When his spot as Dragon Warrior empties, he searches for the next in line, only for a powerful villain to cause trouble. The Chamaleon (the villain) will spell out to be the most dangerous enemy Po has faced, as he can bring former villains back to life. 

The Kung Fu Panda series, developed by DreamWorks Animation, released the first film in 2008 and ended its trilogy in 2016. The CGI animated film series received critical as well as commercial praise, quickly expanding into television series, games, and theme park attractions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ke Huy Quan Kung Fu Panda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp