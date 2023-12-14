Ke Huy Quan, Viola Davis, and more onboard 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

By Express News Service

Universal Pictures’ fourth film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, is slated for release on March 8, 2024. Meanwhile, its cast details are out. Jack Black, who voices the titular character, took to his social media accounts to make the cast announcements. Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis have been added to the voice cast of the film. Additionally, Awkwafina will star as Zhen, the second lead in Kung Fu Panda 4.

The ensemble cast of the Kung Fu Panda film series includes Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, David Cross, and Jackie Chan. Mike Mitchell is helming the upcoming film along with Stephanie Ma Stine. The first three films in the franchise were helmed by various other filmmakers including John Stevenson, Mark Osborne, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and Alessandro Carloni.

The fourth film will have the protagonist. Po Ping transitioning into the role of the mentor, Grand Master Oogway. When his spot as Dragon Warrior empties, he searches for the next in line, only for a powerful villain to cause trouble. The Chamaleon (the villain) will spell out to be the most dangerous enemy Po has faced, as he can bring former villains back to life.

The Kung Fu Panda series, developed by DreamWorks Animation, released the first film in 2008 and ended its trilogy in 2016. The CGI animated film series received critical as well as commercial praise, quickly expanding into television series, games, and theme park attractions.

