WATCH | Teaser of Marvel's Hawkeye spinoff series 'Echo' based on Kingpin's daughter Maya Lopez

By Express News Service

With less than a month left for the premiere of Marvel's Hawkeye spinoff series Echo, Marvel Studios released a new teaser glimpse, titled Rampage. The teaser features Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) heading for war.

Maya Lopez is a deaf superhero, who is the adoptive daughter of the fictional gangster Kingpin. The character was first introduced in the comics as a supporting character for Daredevil.

In the 2021 Hawkeye series, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, the superhero made her first on-screen appearance. A native American, the hero has the power to replicate anybody's fighting style.

Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning round out the supporting cast of Echo. Vincent D'Onofrio will be reprising his role as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin), in the upcoming series.

Marion Dayre, known for her writing credits in Better Call Saul, is the creator of the show. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie have helmed Echo. It is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin and Marion Dayre.

As opposed to the earlier announced January 10, the series will now premiere on January 9, at 6 PM IST.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

With less than a month left for the premiere of Marvel's Hawkeye spinoff series Echo, Marvel Studios released a new teaser glimpse, titled Rampage. The teaser features Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) heading for war. Maya Lopez is a deaf superhero, who is the adoptive daughter of the fictional gangster Kingpin. The character was first introduced in the comics as a supporting character for Daredevil. In the 2021 Hawkeye series, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, the superhero made her first on-screen appearance. A native American, the hero has the power to replicate anybody's fighting style. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning round out the supporting cast of Echo. Vincent D'Onofrio will be reprising his role as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin), in the upcoming series. Marion Dayre, known for her writing credits in Better Call Saul, is the creator of the show. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie have helmed Echo. It is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin and Marion Dayre. As opposed to the earlier announced January 10, the series will now premiere on January 9, at 6 PM IST. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp