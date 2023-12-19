Filmmaker James Gunn shares Superman update

By Express News Service

Filmmaker James Gunn who is currently working on his film Superman: Legacy, gave an update on the work in progress of the film which stars David Corenswet in the lead titular role.

Sharing some creative, James took to Threads to post, “Spoiler??!! Well, probably not. I’m constantly drawing Superman Legacy shots and storyboards all over everything. Here’s one I just sent to my department heads to understand how tight a shot was going to be we had been discussing.”

He shared the sketches and when an user asked about it, he replied, “The camera is moving back with the character. For me, the full arrows are camera movement, the thin arrows are subject movement.”

James also gave an update on the technical front, and mentioned that the costume is “almost done” with the score written for “most of the major themes”.

Slated for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern. Besides direction, James has also written the script of the film.

He had earlier clarified that the upcoming film will not trace the origin story of Clark Kent.

The film will be the first of the new DC Universe projects announced under James and Peter Safran’s leadership and will be a part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.



