'The Terminal List' renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

By Express News Service

Chris Pratt’s series The Terminal List has been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime Studios. The show will be becoming a franchise for Amazon studios and MRC.

According to the deadline, the announcement came as part of a new deal that will include a new spinoff show starring Taylor Kitsch. The Terminal List tells the story of Lieutenant Commander James Reece after his Navy SEALs are ambushed while on a covert mission.

On further investigation, he discovers the dark forces working against him and endangering his life and the lives of those people he loves.

Chris Pratt plays the character of Lieutenant Commander James Reece and also serves as an executive producer of both the original show and the upcoming spinoff alongside David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua. Apart from Pratt, the show also featured Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

