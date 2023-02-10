Home Entertainment English

Henry Golding to lead 'Daniela Forever'

Nacho will be a producer for the film at Sayaka Producciones, along with Nahikari Ipiña. Benoit Roland and Leire Appellaniz will also be producers for the film.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Henry Golding

Hollywood actor Henry Golding (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Henry Golding will be headling the upcoming sci-fi romance film, Daniela Forever. The film will have Henry play the role of a man whose girlfriend dies. Six months later, in an attempt to deal with her death, he decides to sign up for a sleep trial. The trial uses lucid dreams and this allows him to recreate and relive the life that he once shared with his girlfriend.

Nacho Vigalondo will be directing Daniela Forever. Nacho’s previous works include Colossal (2016), Open Windows (2014), and Extraterrestrial (2011). Daniela Forever will be filmed in Madrid, Spain in the Spring and Summer of 2023. Nacho will be a producer for the film at Sayaka Producciones, along with Nahikari Ipiña. Benoit Roland and Leire Appellaniz will also be producers for the film.

XYZ Films will also produce Daniela Forever.  No potential release date has been announced for Daniela Forever.

Meanwhile, Henry Golding is awaiting the release of the spy film Assassin Club directed by Camille Delamarre. His previous works include Persuasion (2022), Snake Eyes (2021), and Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

