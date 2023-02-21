Ali Fazal’s Kandahar to hit theatres on May 26

By Express News Service

Ali Fazal’s international project Kandahar has finally got a release date. The film, which also stars Gerard Butler, will hit theatres on May 26. This will be Ali’s first international release in 2023 after Death on the Nile released last year. Discussing the project, Ali said, “I look forward to it. I can promise that the action is never before seen state of the art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record. The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it. “ The film is about Tom Harris, played by Gerard Butler, an undercover CIA operative who is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He fights his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.