'Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere passes away

By IANS

Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actor Hayden Panettiere, known for his work in Ice Age: The Meltdown and The Walking Dead, died in New York. He was 28.

A representative for the actor confirmed the news, but did not reveal the cause of death or other details, reports Deadline.

Born on September 25, 1994, Jansen Panettiere earned his first credits as a voice actor before landing a 2002 appearance on Shia LaBeouf's Even Stevens.

As a voice actor, his credits include 100 Things To Do Before Middle School, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and The X's, among others.

Apart from roles in The Last Day of Summer and The Babysitters, Jansen starred in an episode of The Walking Dead in 2019. He recently starred in Love and Love Not (2022).

Jansen has worked with his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie, Tiger Cruise.

Apart from being an actor, Jansen Panettiere also was an artist, and shared his paintings on Instagram and on his website.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

