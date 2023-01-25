Warner Bros announces 2023 theatrical slate for India

By Express News Service

It is going to be a big year for Warner Bros. With more films set to release than any other studio in India this year, the studio has an exciting line-up of films scheduled for 2023. Speaking about the theatrical line-up, Denzil Dias, the VP and Managing Director of India Theatrical says, “We are extremely excited to bring in a huge number of films in 2023 that will delight fans of all ages.

These are films that span across various genres and will showcase films from incredible filmmakers and talent. We are sure that fans across India will swarm cinemas to be entertained by these fantastic films, which include movies from the DC Universe, Fast & Furious Franchise, the Conjuring Universe, and many more.”

Warner Bros will be kicking off this year with Creed III starring Michael B Jordan on March 3. The much-awaited DC film slate for the year starts with Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17 followed by the long-delayed The Flash on June 16. DC Studios will be introducing the superhero Blue Beetle on August 18 while Jason Momoa’s sequel to Aquaman titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is releasing on December 21.

The iconic horror franchise Evil Dead will be releasing its fifth instalment titled Evil Dead Rise on April 21. Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the beloved toy line Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is all set to hit theatres on July 21. The sequel to Jason Statham’s 2018 sci-fi thriller film Meg, titled Meg 2: The Trench will be released on August 4.

The Conjuring spinoff The Nun 2 will release on September 8 while the sequel to Academy Award-winning sci-fi space opera from director Denis Villeneuve Dune: Part Two will release on November 3. The origin story of Willy Wonka, titled Wonka, with Timothée Chalamet playing the titular role, will be released on December 15.

Warner Bros. Pictures will also be distributing films from Universal Pictures, including M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin on February 3, and thriller-dark comedy Cocaine Bear on February 23. The film adaptation of the beloved game franchise titled The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on April 7. Nicholas Cage starrer Renfield, a modern take on Dracula’s long-suffering assistant, will be released on April 14. The Fast and Furious franchise comes to an end with Fast X on May 19.

Christopher Nolan’s film about the making of the nuclear bomb, Oppenheimer will be released on July 21. A new chapter in the iconic The Exorcist franchise from the creative team behind The Halloween trilogy will be released on October 14.

Warner Bros’ addition to the animation genre this year involves Trolls Band Together from Dreamworks Animation on November 17 along with Illumination Entertainment’s Migration on December 29.



