Tobey Maguire wants to return as Spider-Man after 'No Way Home'

Since Sony rebooted spider man twice after that film, it was largely thought that his chance to play the character was over.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought Tobey Maguire back to the spidey costume first time in 15 years.

By Express News Service

Ahead of the release of the book Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, Marvel shared excerpts from an interview where Tobey Maguire discusses his Spider-Man MCU return. And he opened up about his desire to keep playing Spider-Man. 

"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, “Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?” or “Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?”, it would be a “yes!” Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?" the actor shared his desire to be back as spidey during the interview. 

Sony is yet to announce any concrete plans for its next live-action Spider-Man movie. It will star Tom Holland, who has played the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. 

As No Way Home grossed $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office, the comeback of Tobey Maguire as spidey might be possible.

