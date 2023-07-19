Home Entertainment English

Cinema without borders: Mistress America — The persistence of alienation

Gerwig and Baumbach fashion an interesting bunch of edgy characters that are in a state of constant formation, with a defined core to them.

Published: 19th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film.

By Namrata Joshi
Express News Service

Noah Baumbach’s 2015 film Mistress America, is bookended by two lovely lines. It begins with Tracy Fishko (Lola Kirke)—a pivotal character, narrator, and interpreter of the story—describing Brooke Cardinas (Greta Gerwig): “She would say things like—isn’t every story a story of betrayal?” Things come full circle with her parting shot and that of the film, eulogising Brooke: “Being a beacon of hope to lesser people is a lonely business.” In between spans a wacky tale about these two ordinary, whimsical women, who are soon-to-be stepsisters, the equally quirky, average folks around them and their many capricious businesses of life. What’s more, as Brooke is prone to postulate, the story they share also has to do with treachery and deception.

Google “Greta Gerwig” and you are likely to find your screens turning the right shade of bright pink with the hype and hoopla around the much-anticipated release of her big-ticket directorial venture Barbie, this Friday. She has co-written it with the filmmaker, and her partner, Baumbach. Perfect time then to visit one of their earlier screenwriting collaborations.

However, unlike the deliberately extravagant Barbie, Mistress America feels resolutely muted and indie-spirited and fittingly opened at the Sundance Film Festival. Not much transpires in it by way of action but a lot happens through interminable, winding conversations, one leading to the next. The entire film is structured around the chatter of its dramatis personae. 

Mistress America 

Tracy is unable to adjust well in Barnard College and feels lonely amid snobbish fellow students at Columbia University. On her mother’s advice, she reaches out to Brooke hoping that the one with a life in New York will help her feel at home in the city. Tracy is 18, and Brooke is 30, both are in search of their true selves and have a future in common—their parents are about to get married to each other. Brooke isn’t just fun; she also inspires Tracy, the author in search of a compelling character, to write a story for the college literary magazine. But without Brooke being privy to the fact that her protagonist draws a lot from her.

Meanwhile, when Brooke’s boyfriend withdraws financial support for her dream restaurant project, she along with Tracy, her collegemate Tony and his jealous, suspicious girlfriend Nicolette, travel to Connecticut to meet Mamie Claire, who had, in the past, stolen a T-Shirt business idea of Brooke’s and her cat and fiancée as well. They crash her Faulkner reading party for pregnant women and later pitch to attract investment from her and her husband Dylan, but not quite successfully. Things come to a head when Tracy’s secret story gets spotlighted much to Brooke’s offence. It’s back to square one with Tracy just as ill at ease in her world and Brooke trying another new move in life to find herself. The persistence of alienation continues.

Gerwig and Baumbach fashion an interesting bunch of edgy characters that are in a state of constant formation, with a defined core to them. There are no arrivals in their journeys. Since these are inner quests of life rather than outward strolls, it’s words that help spell out the individual drifts. A trifle self-aware and indulgent at times, especially in articulating the engagement with and selling away of oneself on social media— “must we document ourselves all the time”—the film is sparkling with wit in most instances, especially in underlining the kookiness of individuals.

The camera feels like the proverbial fly on the wall, the filming is improvised, and the situations and performances have a natural and impromptu touch. You come out feeling a lot for Gerwig as Brooke, the so-called “last cowboy who is all romance and failure”. Now whether Margot Robbie does the same for the audience in Barbie as the imperfect doll on a journey to self-discovery in the human world.

Cinema Without  Borders
In this weekly column, the writer explores the  non-Indian films that are making the right
 noises across the globe. This week, we talk about  Noah Baumbach’s Mistress America 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noah Baumbach Cinema without borders Mistress America

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp