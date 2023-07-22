Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' set to premiere at New York Film Festival

Sudhir Srinivasan By

Express News Service

Sofia Coppola’s upcoming directorial venture, Priscilla starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, will have its Noth American premiere at the 61st New York Film Festival on October 6.

Priscilla will revolve around the life of actor and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, who was married to iconic singer/performer Elvis Presley. The biopic has a script, which Sofia Coppola adapted from Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, while Jacob Elordi plays Elvis on the screen.

The memoir talks about her relationship with the superstar singer, spanning her marriage, the birth of their daughter, the fights they had, and the eventual divorce until Elvis’ death. Priscilla first met Elvis when she was 14 years old, serving in the German army in 1959. She moved to the United States and was married to him for a period of ten years until their divorce in 1973.

Distributed by A24, the film is produced by Sofia Coppola, Lorenzo Mieli, and Youree Henley. Apart from the leading duo, Priscilla also features Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey.

