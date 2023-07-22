Home Entertainment English

Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' set to premiere at New York Film Festival

The upcoming biopic starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny will revolve around the life of actor and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, who was married to iconic singer/performer Elvis Presley. 

Published: 22nd July 2023 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie 'Priscilla' starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny.

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

Sofia Coppola’s upcoming directorial venture, Priscilla starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, will have its Noth American premiere at the 61st New York Film Festival on October 6. 

Priscilla will revolve around the life of actor and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, who was married to iconic singer/performer Elvis Presley. The biopic has a script, which Sofia Coppola adapted from Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, while Jacob Elordi plays Elvis on the screen. 

The memoir talks about her relationship with the superstar singer, spanning her marriage, the birth of their daughter, the fights they had, and the eventual divorce until Elvis’ death. Priscilla first met Elvis when she was 14 years old, serving in the German army in 1959. She moved to the United States and was married to him for a period of ten years until their divorce in 1973. 

Distributed by A24, the film is produced by Sofia Coppola, Lorenzo Mieli, and Youree Henley. Apart from the leading duo, Priscilla also features Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey.

Sofia Coppola Priscilla Jacob Elordi Cailee Spaeny

