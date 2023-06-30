Home Entertainment English

National Geographic will end newsstand sales of magazine next year, focus on subscriptions, digital

Control of National Geographic has changed twice in the past decade, first in a sale to 20th Century Fox before being acquired by the Walt Disney Corp. in 2019.

Published: 30th June 2023 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

The July 2023 edition of National Geographic for sale at a newsstand. (Photo|AP)

The July 2023 edition of National Geographic for sale at a newsstand. (Photo|AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The familiar yellow-bordered cover of the monthly National Geographic will no longer be for sale on newsstands starting next year, part of cutbacks affecting the venerable magazine.

The company's focus is turning to its digital product and it will offer special editions on newsstands, a spokesman said on Thursday. Subscribers will still get a printed copy each month.

Newsstand sales account for a small percentage of the magazine's monthly circulation of just below 1.8 million copies, the magazine said.

Even a magazine that started publishing in 1888 isn't immune to financial headwinds affecting the media. Known best for its colourful photography from around the world, the magazine was started more than a century ago by the National Geographic Society, which supports science and exploration.

Control of National Geographic has changed twice in the past decade, first in a sale to 20th Century Fox before being acquired by the Walt Disney Corp. in 2019. It has been hit by a series of layoffs.

Craig Welch posted on Twitter on Wednesday that his new issue of the magazine just arrived, featuring his 16th and last feature as a senior writer for the magazine.

"NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers," he wrote.

The magazine said while it's accurate it no longer has anyone with the title of "writer" anymore, it has people who both write and edit. Instead, it will turn to non-staffers to author stories. The changes occurred as a result of a reorganization in April.

The company would not discuss how many people lost their jobs.

"National Geographic will continue to publish a monthly magazine that is dedicated to exceptional multi-platform storytelling with cultural impact," spokesman Chris Albert said. "Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms."

"Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National geographic print stop National Geographic Print stop
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp