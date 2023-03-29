Home Entertainment English

Shia LaBeouf's 'Padre Pio' gets release date

Directed by Abel Ferrara, the script is written by the filmmaker along with Maurizio Braucci. The film had a premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Published: 29th March 2023 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Padre Pio' starring Shia LaBeouf

A still from the trailer of 'Padre Pio' starring Shia LaBeouf. (Photo | IMDb)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The makers of Shia LaBeouf's upcoming drama Padre Pio have announced the release date of the film. Based on the life of Saint Francesco Forgione, the film will be out on June 2.

Directed by Abel Ferrara, the script is written by the filmmaker along with Maurizio Braucci. The film had a premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Padre Pio is a period drama that is set against the backdrop of World War 1 and follows Italian soldiers in their prime, who are on their way back to San Giovanni Rotondo, a place considered of poverty, and historic violence and where the rule of the church is supreme.

As the titular character comes to the city, carrying an aura of charisma, and a sense of peace, a massacre that takes place in the city turns their world upside down.

Padre Pio is a film about the spiritual journey of the great saint in parallel with that of Shia Labeouf who portrays him," the director was quoted as saying.

Cameron Moore, one of the distributors of the film said, "Padre Pio will become a much-discussed religious biopic for the unforeseeable future. Shia LaBeouf gives a show-stopping performance with superb direction from acclaimed director Abel Ferrara. We are excited to bring the film to viewers all across North America."

Other cast members include Cristina Chiriac, Marco Leonardi, Asia Argento, Vincenzo Crea, Luca Lionello, Brando Pacitto, Stella Mastrantonio, and Salvatore Ruocco.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padre Pio Shia LaBeouf Release date Period Drama
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp