Shia LaBeouf's 'Padre Pio' gets release date

The makers of Shia LaBeouf's upcoming drama Padre Pio have announced the release date of the film. Based on the life of Saint Francesco Forgione, the film will be out on June 2.

Directed by Abel Ferrara, the script is written by the filmmaker along with Maurizio Braucci. The film had a premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Padre Pio is a period drama that is set against the backdrop of World War 1 and follows Italian soldiers in their prime, who are on their way back to San Giovanni Rotondo, a place considered of poverty, and historic violence and where the rule of the church is supreme.

As the titular character comes to the city, carrying an aura of charisma, and a sense of peace, a massacre that takes place in the city turns their world upside down.

Padre Pio is a film about the spiritual journey of the great saint in parallel with that of Shia Labeouf who portrays him," the director was quoted as saying.

Cameron Moore, one of the distributors of the film said, "Padre Pio will become a much-discussed religious biopic for the unforeseeable future. Shia LaBeouf gives a show-stopping performance with superb direction from acclaimed director Abel Ferrara. We are excited to bring the film to viewers all across North America."

Other cast members include Cristina Chiriac, Marco Leonardi, Asia Argento, Vincenzo Crea, Luca Lionello, Brando Pacitto, Stella Mastrantonio, and Salvatore Ruocco.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

