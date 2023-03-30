Home Entertainment English

The inexorable charm of old-school adventure

The director duo, best known for helming the 2018 action-comedy Game Night, have also penned the screenplay, based on fifty years of game lore.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

Recently, with Game of Thrones spawning a multi-million dollar television franchise and Amazon willing to build the most expensive television franchise ever around Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings novels, the fantasy-adventure genre has been going through an onscreen renaissance. The latest addition to this beloved genre is a feature film adaptation of the popular tabletop role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Titled Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, the film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

The director duo, best known for helming the 2018 action-comedy Game Night, have also penned the screenplay, based on fifty years of game lore.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves has Star Trek-fame Chris Pine playing a bard, who along with a band of misfits, goes on an adventure to find a magical relic and ends up clashing with evil forces. Pine, also the co-producer, notes how Honour Among Thieves has all the charm of 80s adventure films. “For me, being an ’80s baby, it reminds me of all the wonderful qualities of ‘80s films. It has a bit of The Princess Bride. It has a bit of The Goonies. It has a bit of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s got a bit of Game of Thrones. It manages to wrap up all of these different tones and colours into one really joyful film,” Pine adds, noting that the film is a classic journey about a group of misfits trying to do better.

According to Chris Pine, his character Edgin Darvis is hardly the stoic, swashbuckling hero we find in adventure stories. He is a bard who sings his heart out and also has the unrelenting optimism to find hope in even the bleakest situations. The actor says, “He might seem like he has his stuff together, but more often than not, he’s winging it. It makes him, I think, a likeable thief.”

He further opines that beneath all the rollicking adventures, Honour Among Thieves is essentially about the camaraderie that organically develops among a group of characters. “You have a story about a ragtag group of people that are going up against immense odds and immense nemeses and it looks like they are never going to succeed. This is a fun film. This is big, emotive, great old-fashioned moviemaking.”

The star-studded cast of the film also includes Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis. Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is set to hit theatres on March 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Game of Thrones Dungeons and Dragons
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp