Home Entertainment English

Joseph Quinn cast in Gladiator sequel

With Connie Nielson to reprise her role as Lucilla, Joseph Quinn who appeared in Stranger Things, will be playing the role of Roman Emperor Caracalla.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Joseph Quinn (Photo | Instagram/ @josephquinn)

Joseph Quinn (Photo | Instagram/ @josephquinn)

By Express News Service

LOS ANGELES: 23 years since the release of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, the sequel of the film is in works with several known actors as the cast. With Connie Nielson to reprise her role as Lucilla, Joseph Quinn who appeared in Stranger Things, will be playing the role of Roman Emperor Caracalla.

The sequel is set twenty years after the original. Gladiator, which released in 2000, featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Conie Nielsen. Russell essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son.

The sequel will focus on Lucius (Paul), the son of Conie’s Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin). Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

Others part of the sequel include Paul Mescal as Lucius, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington. The sequel is set to go on floors later this year. It will also be helmed by Ridley, with David Scarpa serving as writer. The director will also back the film under Scott Free banner along with Michael Pruss.
The yet-to-be titled sequel will release in theatres on November 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ridley Scott Gladiator Joseph Quinn Caracalla Stranger Things
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp