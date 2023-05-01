Joseph Quinn cast in Gladiator sequel

By Express News Service

LOS ANGELES: 23 years since the release of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, the sequel of the film is in works with several known actors as the cast. With Connie Nielson to reprise her role as Lucilla, Joseph Quinn who appeared in Stranger Things, will be playing the role of Roman Emperor Caracalla.

The sequel is set twenty years after the original. Gladiator, which released in 2000, featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Conie Nielsen. Russell essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son.

The sequel will focus on Lucius (Paul), the son of Conie’s Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin). Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

Others part of the sequel include Paul Mescal as Lucius, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington. The sequel is set to go on floors later this year. It will also be helmed by Ridley, with David Scarpa serving as writer. The director will also back the film under Scott Free banner along with Michael Pruss.

The yet-to-be titled sequel will release in theatres on November 22.

LOS ANGELES: 23 years since the release of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, the sequel of the film is in works with several known actors as the cast. With Connie Nielson to reprise her role as Lucilla, Joseph Quinn who appeared in Stranger Things, will be playing the role of Roman Emperor Caracalla. The sequel is set twenty years after the original. Gladiator, which released in 2000, featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Conie Nielsen. Russell essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son. The sequel will focus on Lucius (Paul), the son of Conie’s Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin). Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Others part of the sequel include Paul Mescal as Lucius, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington. The sequel is set to go on floors later this year. It will also be helmed by Ridley, with David Scarpa serving as writer. The director will also back the film under Scott Free banner along with Michael Pruss. The yet-to-be titled sequel will release in theatres on November 22.