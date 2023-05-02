Home Entertainment English

Connie Nielsen is all set to return for 'Gladiator 2'

The cast of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 has become more star-studded than ever.

02nd May 2023

A still from the 2000 film Gladiator starring Connie Nielsen

By Express News Service

The cast of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 has become more star-studded than ever. While it was recently announced that heavyweights like Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington have been added to the cast list, it has also been confirmed that Connie Nielsen will be reprising her role as Lucilla from the first film.

The film will reportedly revolve around Paul Mescal’s character Lucius, who is the son of Russel Crowe’s Maximus and Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla. The 2000 film was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and bagged 5 awards including the Best Picture award.

Joseph Quinn, who rose to fame playing the eccentric Eddie Munsen in season 4 of Stranger Things, is currently in talks to play Emperor Caracalla. Barry Keoghan is reported to play Emperor Geta. Gladiator 2 is currently scheduled to release on November 22, 2024.

