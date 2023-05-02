Connie Nielsen is all set to return for 'Gladiator 2'

By Express News Service

The cast of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 has become more star-studded than ever. While it was recently announced that heavyweights like Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington have been added to the cast list, it has also been confirmed that Connie Nielsen will be reprising her role as Lucilla from the first film.

The film will reportedly revolve around Paul Mescal’s character Lucius, who is the son of Russel Crowe’s Maximus and Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla. The 2000 film was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and bagged 5 awards including the Best Picture award.

Joseph Quinn, who rose to fame playing the eccentric Eddie Munsen in season 4 of Stranger Things, is currently in talks to play Emperor Caracalla. Barry Keoghan is reported to play Emperor Geta. Gladiator 2 is currently scheduled to release on November 22, 2024.

