It’s a wrap for 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible film, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, will be the first in the final two-part conclusion to Cruise’s career as Ethan Hunt. The makers have now announced that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up.

The director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, took to Instagram to announce the update. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2023, while the second part is expected to be out on June 28, 2024.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will feature Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt. The seventh film has a few callbacks from the past, including Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, a black-market arms dealer who’s the daughter of Max Mitsopolis, played by Vanessa Redgraves in the first Mission: Impossible in 1996.

