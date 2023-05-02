Netflix acquires 'Average Height, Average Build'  

By Express News Service

Netflix had previously partnered with filmmaker Adam McKay for his 2021 disaster comedy Don’t Look Up, which went on to score Oscar nominations. Now they are both teaming up again for a film titled Average Height, Average Build. Apart from directing it, McKay has also written the script for the film.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler. Mckay will also be producing the film under his banner Hyperobject Industries.

The film reportedly revolves around a serial killer who becomes a politician so he can enter the office and manipulate legislation to become more murder-friendly. Pattinson will play the serial killer in the film while Downey Jr will play a retired police officer who is hell-bent on capturing the killer.

Netflix had previously partnered with filmmaker Adam McKay for his 2021 disaster comedy Don’t Look Up, which went on to score Oscar nominations. Now they are both teaming up again for a film titled Average Height, Average Build. Apart from directing it, McKay has also written the script for the film. The ensemble cast of the film includes Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler. Mckay will also be producing the film under his banner Hyperobject Industries. The film reportedly revolves around a serial killer who becomes a politician so he can enter the office and manipulate legislation to become more murder-friendly. Pattinson will play the serial killer in the film while Downey Jr will play a retired police officer who is hell-bent on capturing the killer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });