'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S2 to premiere on this date

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

The Summer I Turned Pretty, has been renewed for season 2. And the first three episodes will be launched on July 14, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, season one of the series received wide reception.

The series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher, who joined the cast this season in a recurring role. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard also star, with Kyra Sedgwick joining season two in a recurring role.

The logline reads, "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

