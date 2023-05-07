They make me vomit: Actor Richard Dreyfuss on Oscar diversity rules

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss issued some criticism for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' new diversity and inclusion standards, saying that the updated requirements for Oscar contention "make me vomit."
Dreyfuss' comments came during a wide-ranging interview on PBS' 'Firing Line With Margaret Hoover', in which the actor discussed civics education in the US, partisan discourse and the Academy's diversity inclusion initiative, reports 'Variety'.
"It's an art. No one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people's feelings? You can't legislate that," Dreyfuss said.
"You have to let life be life. I'm sorry, I don't think there is a minority or majority in the country that has to be catered to like that."
The four new diversity and inclusion standards were first announced in 2020; they will be instituted for the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards, with two of the four needing to be fulfilled for a valid submission for best picture.
The four standards are described as expanding on-screen representation, themes or narrative; expanding representation among creative leadership and department heads; providing industry access and opportunities to underrepresented demographics; and expanding representation in audience development.
Dreyfuss' comments continued with a defence of Laurence Olivier's performance in the 1965 feature 'Othello', in which the English actor played the Shakespeare lead in blackface.
"He played a Black man brilliantly. Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man? Is someone else being told that if they're not Jewish, they shouldn't play (in) 'The Merchant of Venice'? Are we crazy?" Dreyfuss stated.
"This is so patronising. It's so thoughtless and treating people like children."
Dreyfuss' most prominent credits include 'Jaws', 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind', 'American Graffiti', 'W.', and 'Mr. Holland's Opus'.
He won the Academy Award for best actor for 'The Goodbye Girl'. The interview with Dreyfuss also touched on renewed efforts to control curriculum and ban certain books in public schools.
LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss issued some criticism for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' new diversity and inclusion standards, saying that the updated requirements for Oscar contention "make me vomit."
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
EC notice on 'rate card' ads: Cong accuses poll panel of bias, seeks more time to submit response
Kerala government orders judicial probe into tourist boat tragedy
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi HC asks jail authorities why no remedial action taken
Fake videos on labourers: SC refuses to entertain plea of jailed Bihar YouTuber against invoking of NSA
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; three civilians killed, pilot safe