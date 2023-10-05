Only Murders in the Building renewed for fourth season 

By Express News Service

Hulu’s series Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for fourth season, as the third season of the series premiered its finale on Tuesday.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three neighbours in an apartment, who come together to do a podcast based on the murder of their common neighbour.

While the second season saw them probe into the death of another resident, the third season features Paul Rudd as a famous actor who gets murdered. Meryl Streep also appeared in the show.

