Home Entertainment English

Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews film

The yet-to-be titled film is about a police officer probing a case, as he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal during the process.

Published: 14th October 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pooja_hedge

Pooja Hedge. (Photo | twitter)

By Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde is set to play the female lead in the upcoming action thriller film starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, the makers announced on the occasion of Pooja’s birthday on Friday. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for his Malayalam films Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
The yet-to-be titled film is about a police officer probing a case, as he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal during the process.

“It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he’s a stellar performer, and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one,” the actor said in a statement.The upcoming film is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film will go on floors soon and will be released in theatres in 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Hegde Shahid Kapoor Rosshan Andrrews

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp