Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews film

By Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde is set to play the female lead in the upcoming action thriller film starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, the makers announced on the occasion of Pooja’s birthday on Friday. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for his Malayalam films Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The yet-to-be titled film is about a police officer probing a case, as he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal during the process.

“It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he’s a stellar performer, and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one,” the actor said in a statement.The upcoming film is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film will go on floors soon and will be released in theatres in 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Actor Pooja Hegde is set to play the female lead in the upcoming action thriller film starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, the makers announced on the occasion of Pooja’s birthday on Friday. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for his Malayalam films Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The yet-to-be titled film is about a police officer probing a case, as he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal during the process. “It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he’s a stellar performer, and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one,” the actor said in a statement.The upcoming film is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film will go on floors soon and will be released in theatres in 2024. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });