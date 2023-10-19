New trailer of Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napoleon' is out

By Express News Service

The makers of Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon have unveiled a new trailer for the film. Directed by Ridley Scott, the more than two-minute-long trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the title character's ruthless battle strategies.

Napoleon is the latest movie from director Ridley Scott, whose notable titles over the years include Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and House of Gucci.

The trailer opens with a brutal moment on the battlefield where Napoleon blasts the sheet of ice beneath the feet of an entire cavalry, sending them sinking into the water below. The remainder of the trailer showcases a similar brutality in his approach to the rest of his life.

Along with many shots of Phoenix’s titular commander, the trailer also includes the romantic relationship between Bonaparte and his wife, Empress Joséphine.

The film marks Phoenix's second collaboration with Scott after the much-acclaimed 2000 film Gladiator. Vanessa Kirby essays the role of Josephine, the emperor's wife.

Napoleon also stars Tahar Rahim, Mark Bonnar, Rupert Everett, and Youssef Kerkour. Penned by David Scarpa, the film is backed by Apple TV in association with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The film will focus on the world-famous ruler's origins, his elevation to being a ruthless emperor through the course of various battles, and strategies.

Napoleon is all set to hit the theatres on November 22. After this, the film will be available for streaming on Apple TV+

