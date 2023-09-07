Home Entertainment English

Film adaptation of video game Stray  begins development

An animation adaptation of the 2022 video game Stray is in the works at Annapurna Animation.

By Express News Service

An animation adaptation of the 2022 video game Stray is in the works at Annapurna Animation. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Nick Bruno, who previously helmed the studio’s debut animated feature Nimona, which was adapted from ND Stevenson’s graphic novel for Netflix.

It has also been learned that the studio’s upcoming features slate includes the adaptation of the video game Foo and an original title from Ice Age helmer and Blue Sky co-founder Chris Wedge.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, Stray was published by the studio’s game division, Annapurna Interactive. The game is about a stray cat that falls into a city of robots, machines, and mutant bacteria. The cat tries to get back to the surface with the help of a drone named B-12.

It is to be noted that screen adaptations of popular games have been receiving a broad reception. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the adaption of Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise and Naughty Dog’s Last of Us are recent triumphs in the videogame adaptations.

