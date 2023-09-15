Home Entertainment English

NSYNC to release first new song in decades for 'Trolls' movie

The last studio album released by turn-of-the-millennium heartthrobs Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick was 2001's "Celebrity."

Published: 15th September 2023 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

NSYNC

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of former boy band NSYNC speak onstage during the MTV VMAs 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: American boy band NSYNC has reunited for their first new song in over 20 years, which will be featured in the upcoming movie "Trolls Band Together."

"Back in the Studio. Better Place out 9/29," the group posted on social media Thursday, alongside a video of all five members recording their vocals.

The last studio album released by turn-of-the-millennium heartthrobs Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick was 2001's "Celebrity."

"If we do this song it's a love letter to our fans," Timberlake said in the video posted to X.

"Wait, that's the first NSYNC song finished in 23 years," Bass added.

Timberlake voices a lead character in the "Trolls" film trilogy, with the third instalment coming to US theatres in November.

The new movie features a boy band storyline.

NSYNC's members reunited onstage this week for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSYNC Trolls Band Together New song

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp