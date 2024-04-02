Claire Danes & Howard Gordon team up for 'The Beast In Me'

Claire Danes is all set to star in Netflix’s limited series The Beast In Me. The series comes from writer Gabe Rotter. Danes will be reuniting with her Homeland co-creator Howard Gordan, who is attached to this project as showrunner.

The official synopsis of The Beast In Me reads, “Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Rotter is the creator, writer and executive producer of The Beast In Me, while Gordon and Danes are also attached as executive producers. Daniel Pearle will also write and executive produce. Other executive producers on the project include Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger for Conaco and Jodie Foster.