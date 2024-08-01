Danny Boyle's '28 Years Later' wraps production, sets June 2025 release date

Director Danny Boyle’s upcoming horror flick 28 Years Later has officially wrapped production. The upcoming film, directed by Boyle and scripted by Alex Garland, will be a follow-up to 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007). Boyle and Garland are reuniting for 28 Years Later after 17 years.

Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell and Erin Kellyman in the lead roles, the film is set to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

Although the plot of the upcoming film is under wraps, the original 2002 film centred on a bicycle courier guy (played by Cillian Murphy) who wakes from a coma to discover the world had been overrun with zombies following the outbreak of a virus. The film was a massive box office success, leading to a standalone sequel, on which Boyle and Garland served solely as executive producers.

28 Years Later is the first in a planned trilogy of sequels. Candyman director Nia DiCosta is all set to helm the second instalment in this franchise. Apart from helming the film, Boyle and Garland are also producing 28 Years Later, along with Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice. Murphy is also returning as an executive producer.