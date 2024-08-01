Donal Finn cast as Moriarty in Prime Video’s ‘Young Sherlock’

Donal Finn has been added to the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming series Young Sherlock. Based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, the series will see Finn take on the iconic role of James Moriarty, the archrival of Sherlock Holmes. As announced earlier, Hero Fiennes Tiffin will play Sherlock Holmes in the show.

Matthew Parkhill serves as the executive producer, writer, and showrunner of Young Sherlock.

Guy Ritchie, the maker of the two Sherlock Holmes films starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law, is directing and executive producing the show.

The synopsis of the upcoming series reads, “At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.”

Young Sherlock’s star-studded cast also includes Natascha McElhone, Joseph Fiennes, Colin Firth, and Zine Tseng.

This marks Finn’s second Prime Video series, following his role as Mat Cauthon in the fantasy epic The Wheel of Time. His resume also includes appearances in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Witcher and How to Build a Girl.