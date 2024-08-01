Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment to adapt Freida McFadden’s thriller 'Never Lie' for Netflix

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy’s production banner 21 Laps Entertainment and Netflix are collaborating to adapt Freida McFadden’s psychological thriller novel Never Lie. Levy will produce it alongside Dan Cohen and Dan Levine.

Never Lie revolves around a newly married couple seeking their dream house when they come across a remote manor that once belonged to a renowned female psychiatrist, who disappeared four years before. After being trapped there following intense weather, the wife stumbles upon a room with audio recordings of the interviews featuring the psychiatrist and her patients, including someone whom she is familiar with.

Levy earlier directed an adaptation of novelist Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize winner All the Light We Cannot See and backed it through his banner for Netflix. His production company’s future productions include Halle Berry-starrer Never Let Go for Lionsgate, The Perfect Couple for Netflix, and Stranger Things season five, which he is also directing.