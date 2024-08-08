Be it 50 years, nine months and four days separating Florentino and Fermina in Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s classics Love in the Time of Cholera or 22 years that come in the way of Veer and Zaara in Yash Chopra’s 'Veer-Zaara', there can be something incredibly poignant but affirmative about tales of love interrupted or thwarted in an instant yet lingering on and enduring the forward march of time.

Caught by the Tides, the latest work by China’s leading filmmaker, Jia Zhangke, is about a similar fragile bond, shared by Qiao Qiao with Bin, that spans from the early 2000s to the present day. But the exploration of the ebb and flow of Bin’s individual life encompasses something larger here. It becomes a way to portray the far-reaching and often turbulent economic and social transformation in contemporary China. It’s also a love letter to filmmaking and to Zhangke’s own wife, muse and the perennial presence in his films, Zhao Tao. She plays the pivotal role of Qiao Qiao and embodies the strength and spirit of the film in her delicate frame. The sprawling epic narrative begins in working-class Datong City in North China in 2000, the first spring of the new century. Singer and model Qiao Qiao is in love with her boss Bin. As though on cue, there’s much singing and dancing surrounding them. The turning point comes when Bin decides to try his luck in a bigger place with brighter prospects. He leaves without notice but just a note that he will have her over once he has made enough money. Qiao Qiao follows in his search. Her journey to find Bin becomes a discovery of China, in a manner of speaking, even as she herself becomes a Mother China kind of figure.

The journey also becomes a mode with which Zhangke revisits his own filmography—the films, characters, and locations. He mines the footage from the past, some of it shot casually not necessarily for a film, assembles it and blends it with the fresh shots in a manner that makes the passage of 21 years feel real and tangible. In that sense the film is true to its time frame, having literally been filmed in the 20 years it is set in.